Fire on top floor of Trump Tower in NYC

AP  |  New York 

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The department says it was called around 7 AM today for a report of a fire on the top floor.


Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 18:35 IST

