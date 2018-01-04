Fire tragedy: Kamala Mills owner's statement recorded

Police have recorded the statement of the owner of Mills Compound, where a massive fire broke out last week, killing 14 people, an said today.



The statement of Ramesh Govani, the owner of Mills Compound, was recorded yesterday by a team from the N M Joshi Marg police station in connection with the fire, he said.



Govani has been accused of violating the norms of the Planning (MRTP) Act."We have recorded the statement of for violation of the MRTP Act norms," Ahmad Pathan, of N M Joshi Marg, toldEarlier, the police had summoned him for questioning in connection with the case registered against him, another said.Apart from the MRTP Act case, the police asked him questions in connection with the fire incident at '1Above' and Mojo's Bistro pub, housed in Mills, where 14 people were killed and more than 21 injured on December 29, another said.On Sunday, the police recorded the statement of Yug Pathak, son of a retired and owner of Mojo's Bistro in Mills, which was gutted in the fire, he said.The main accused in the case - owners Kripesh, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar - are still at large.On Monday, the police arrested two persons - Kevin Bawa and - who worked as managers atThey were booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police had said.

