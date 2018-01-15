FIRs lodged against Bengal BJP president

Two FIRs were today lodged against for making alleged "instigating statements" which could incite violence in the state, police said. According to police officials, two FIRs were lodged - one at station and another at station against Ghosh for his comments on Friday after BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had clashed with activists in the city. "Two persons had lodged the FIRs as they felt that such statements could disturb peace and instigate communal violence in the state," said a police Ghosh had said on Friday that the and order situation in the state has "collapsed completely" in the state. When asked, Ghosh said "These are baseless complaints.

I have never made any such comments. These are cheap tricks of to stop as they are frightened by our growth,". Several people were injured on Friday after clashes broke out between and Trinamool activists outside the former's headquarters here and at another place in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)