First Blue Moon total eclipse in 150 years to occur this month

A rare total that involves the second full of the month - popularly referred to as a Blue - is set to take place on January 31 for the first time in over 150 years.



This will be the first eclipse of 2018. For the Indian subcontinent, the and Eastern Europe, the eclipse will already be underway as the rises.



The will be turned towards the at the time and the eclipse will take place during the middle of the night.Central and eastern Asia, Indonesia, and most of will get a fine view of this show in the evening sky.Alaska, and northwestern will see the eclipse from start to finish. Moonset will intervene for the rest of North and Central America, however.The duration of the total phase is 77 minutes, with the tracking through the southern part of the Earth's shadow.During totality, the Moon's lower limb will appear much brighter than the dark upper limb, 'Space.com' reported.After this year, the next time that a Blue passes through Earth's umbra will be on December 31, 2028, and, after that, on January 31, 2037. Both of these will be total.Before 2017, there was an eight per cent partial eclipse on December 31, 2009, but the last total eclipse of a Blue happened all the way back in March 31, 1866.

