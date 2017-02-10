First eclipse of 2017: Indians can see it on Saturday

Intensity of moon's brightness would lessen and it would become hazy during the eclipse

The first eclipse of this year will take place early morning on Saturday and would be visible from



"The first 'penumbral lunar eclipse' would begin at 4:02:02 AM and would continue till 8:25:05 AM on February 11. This eclipse will be visible in India," said Rajendra Prakash Gupt, superintendent of the government-run Jiwaji Observatory here.



The intensity of moon's brightness would lessen and it would become hazy during the eclipse, he said.



A penumbral occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align almost in a straight line. The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface, and partially covers the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra, Gupt said.

Press Trust of India