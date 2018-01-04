First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits US

It's called snow, something residents of North hadn't seen in almost three decades until today, and it is part of a deep-freeze striking the entire



The National Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy and ice, from in the southeast up to New and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.



was under a winter storm watch, with between three and six inches (8-15 centimeters) of expected from Wednesday night through Thursday.Tallahassee, Florida's capital in the far north of the "Sunshine State," awoke Wednesday to a dusting of 0.1 inches of snow, the first significant measurement since 1989, according to Channel.Floridians, more accustomed to hurricanes than this odd white substance, rushed to publish on their photos of covering their warm- flip-flop footwear and outdoor swimming pools.#snowmageddon, they called it onThe storm has already led to the closure of roads in northern and southeastern Georgia, where declared a state of emergency in the coastal area.Florida's urged people in the northern part of his state "to prepare for extreme cold conditions, including potential snow, sleet or ice accumulations."Forecasters said the night-time temperature would fall below freezing in Tallahassee this week.The National Service said the rapidly deepening area of low pressure off Florida's will move northeastward bringing to the southern and then to New as it moves towards the Canadian Maritimes by Friday."The potential exists for dangerous travel, scattered power outages, tidal flooding, and very cold wind chills," the Service said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)