Five Cong MLAs resign from Meghalaya Assembly

The ruling in today suffered a setback when five of its MLAs, including former Deputy Rowell Lyngdoh, resigned from the state Assembly.



Along with them three other MLAs, including one from the and two Independents, tendered resignation from the House, told PTI.



Rowell, a veteran of the state, later announced that all the eight MLAs, who have quit, would join the at a rally of that party next week.The 60-member Assembly had 30 MLAs.Today's resignation comes days after another MLA, P N Syiem, resigned from the party.With today's resignation the number of legislators in the Assembly has come down to 24.The term of the current House expires on March 6 and elections are due early next year in the state along with andThe five Legislators who put in their papers from the House had earlier rebelled against and the party leadership.Four of the five Legislators were part of the state Cabinet earlier and were sacked by the in the past on alleged ground of incompetence.They were joined by party Mlangaitlang Dhar in quitting the membership of the Assembly."Eight MLAs submitted their resignation to me at the office of the today. The was on a tour and was not available at his office," told PTI.He said the resignation letters have been sent by email toThree others who quit are (UDP) and two Independents-- Stephanson Mukhim and Hopeful Bamon."We are joining the NPP on January 4 at a rally at Pologrounds," Rowell told reporters.He said it was a difficult decision to leave the but he was compelled to do so "because of the people".Hitting out at the chief minister, the former deputy said, "The autocratic style of functioning of the had made it difficult for me and others to function in the government."Rowell said the decision to set up a medical college in the state capital Shillong on PPP mode and another one in to be funded by the state government, was taken without consultations in the cabinet.He also slammed the state D D Lapang, who he alleged gave in to the diktats of the and went ahead and dissolved the block committee in many constituencies including his.Senior and former said the prospects of the in will be badly hit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)