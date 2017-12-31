Five held for duping woman of Rs 10.5 lakh in Ghaziabad

Three Nigerian nationals, one from and a woman from were arrested for allegedly a woman here of Rs 10.5 lakh on the pretext of sending her a gift parcel, police said today.



The victim, Dhamija, had lodged an FIR last Sunday against a person named Baryon, whom she was friends with on Facebook, of Police (City) said.



Dhamija received a friend request from Baryon, who told her that she was a resident of Byron soon took Dhamija's address on the pretext of sending a gift parcel for her daughter, SP Tomar said.The following day, Dhamija received a phone call from a person posing as a The person asked her to collect a parcel which had arrived here, and instructed her to deposit the money as a penalty, he said, adding that Dhamija was even threatened with prosecution if she failed to deposit the amount.Dhamija realised she had been conned when she received no gift even after depositing the money in as per instructions given to her, the SP said.Acting on her complaint, police launched an investigation and nabbed the accused from area, he added.They were identified as Arnad Zego, Alex Shivoy, Dao Al Hasan (from Nigeria), Jenli Joules (from Ivory Coast) and Naomi, a resident of Nagaland, SP Tomar said, adding that Rs 3.5 lakh, 13 mobile phones, laptops, passports, a and bracelets, pen drives and a car was recovered from their possession.They accused have confessed their involvement in the crime, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)