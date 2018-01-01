Five persons killed in a road accident in Jamui

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jamui 

Five persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Bihar's Jamui district today, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandramandih police station, Dipak Kumar said the incident occurred on Deoghar-Chakai main road near Bishunpur village.


All the five persons - aged between 30 to 35 years - were killed on the spot, the SHO said.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 17:35 IST

