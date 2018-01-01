Five persons killed in a road accident in Jamui

Five persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Bihar's Jamui district today, police said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandramandih police station, Dipak Kumar said the incident occurred on Deoghar-Chakai main road near Bishunpur village.
All the five persons - aged between 30 to 35 years - were killed on the spot, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
