Five pilgrims mowed down by govt bus in TN

Five persons, including two women on a pilgrimage to the hill shrine in Palani, were killed and another seriously injured, when a bus mowed them down near in district, today.



The group of devotees from was on 'Padayatra' to the hill shrine, when the bus knocked them down around 5.30 AM, police said.



All the five were killed on the spot, while another person who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the hospital in Dharapuram, they said.Investigation is on.

