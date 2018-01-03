Flight carrying Delhi cricket team delayed due to technical

The flight carrying the cricket team back home from here was forced to return to the bay after it developed a technical causing a long delay.



The Indigo flight was scheduled to depart for the national capital at 9:20 last night, but was delayed after the pilot had to apply brakes while the plane was taking off at full speed.



There was some problem with the engine, airline authorities of the 6E-867 flight said, eventually leading to a rejected takeoff at theThe passengers, including the cricketers and team support staff, were provided accommodation by the past midnight after the aborted takeoff at the last minute.Anxious passengers heaved a sigh of relief when the flight announced that they would be deplaned after the necessary maintenance checks revealed malfunction.Unmukt Chand, who was also onboard the Delhi- bound flight, posted a tweet about his situation."Indigo flt 867 abruptly stopped at runway citing technical issues. Stranded at now. Hoping to gt a hotel soon.Frustating for ppl.Me enjoying d arguments.U cnt really do much in such cases.Rather accept it.Be at ease.Dnt resist wt cnt happen. Gratitude evry1 is safe," the tweet said.The team was returning home after playing the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha.Skipper Rishabh Pant, Unmukt Chand, centurion in the final Dhruv Shorey, middle-order batsman Nitish Rana, Vikas Tokas and Akash Sudan were among the players travelling.They were accompanied by KP Bhaskar, selector Hari Gidwani andThe team's senior most had left earlier.lost the match by nine wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)