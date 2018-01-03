Flight schedule at IGI hit due to fog

Fog in the city again disrupted the flight schedule at the International Airport here today with two flights cancelled and 36 others delayed.



Visibility, however, improved and the runway visual range was above the minimum requirement for take-offs and landings.



A total of 24 domestic flights and 12 international flights were delayed. Two domestic flights were also cancelled.Poor visibility alsoA total of 21 trains were cancelled and 59 delayed due to fog. 13 trains were also rescheduled, officials said.Over 500 flights, both domestic and international, flying into and out of the have been affected since Sunday, when the city witnessed the worst fog of the season.

