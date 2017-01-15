FM may cut corporation tax in Budget to ease demonetisation pain: Deloitte

In Deloitte's survey, 53% of the respondents expect it to happen this time

In Deloitte's survey, 53% of the respondents expect it to happen this time

Finance Minister may address the transient pain of by cutting rates when he presents the for 2017-18 in just over two weeks time.



Jaitley in his second speech in February 2015 had announced phasing out of incentives with effect from April 1, 2017, and reducing the rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent.



In a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, commissioned on expectations of India Inc, 53 per cent of the respondents expect the rate to be reduced this time.



"Given the strict measures taken by the government in curbing black money, it may be the appropriate time to reduce the rate," Deloitte noted.



accounted for a little less than a fifth (19 per cent) of the government's receipts last fiscal whereas receipts accounted for just 14 per cent of total receipts.



"Since the announcement, one of the major concerns has been around the deceleration of the growth momentum in the economy emanating from a decline in demand. This concern resonates in the survey as well because 80 per cent of respondents think the government would unveil measures to counteract the negative impact on demand," it said.



Deloitte further said, 40 per cent of the respondents agree that complete phase-out of incentives is a good measure and will reduce litigation.



An equal number of participants believe profit-linked incentives should continue for growth sectors like infrastructure.



Interestingly, 15 per cent of the respondents agrees that instead of phasing out incentives for the infrastructure sector, it should continue in the form of an investment-linked incentive.



"Considering that some incentives will continue, one of the most eligible sectors is the infrastructure sector since the higher cost will impact the common man," it said.



A majority of respondents (66 per cent) think that the gains from are likely to be focused on development expenditure so as to boost investment demand in the economy.



As much as 26 per cent of them are of the view that the gains will be spread evenly across major expenditure areas as the government possibly tries to limit the fallout on various sectors, Deloitte said adding a 6 per cent think that the government can go in for increasing subsidy expenditure.



"Therefore, the industry clearly continues to hope for policy measures that strengthen the pace of structural reforms," it said.

On the impact of on real estate industry,



the survey said, there may be a phase of depressed demand, but the low-cost and affordable segment will be the driver of growth.



"When additional funds come back in the system, mortgage rates will reduce and with the benefits offered by the government, low-cost and affordable housing will be back in demand," it said.



Deloitte said regime is one of the significant considerations for multinational companies to set up their business in a particular jurisdiction.



About 43 per cent respondents reinforce this sentiment, giving more than 20 per cent weightage to the attractiveness of jurisdictions for carrying business. Very few respondents (4 per cent) gave less than 10 per cent weightage.



Among measures to achieve ease of doing business, the survey respondents placed higher weightage on rate reduction (35 per cent), followed by dispute prevention measures (23 per cent) and effective dispute resolution mechanism (16 per cent).



Co-operative assessment mechanism and improvement in taxpayer service were the other two important measures pointed out by the respondents.



"Surprisingly, easier application of foreign credit rules and burden of Dividend Distribution (DDT) did not appear to weigh higher on the mind of the respondents," it said.



On expectations of the recovery in global economy, Deloitte said of late, some positive news has come from developed economies which seem to have generated somewhat of an optimistic outlook in the markets.



About 66 per cent of the participants feels the global economy is likely to witness a recovery in growth rates in FY 2016-17 while 21 per cent think that it is unlikely to be the case.



"It is important to note that there are still numerous macro risks like rising trade tensions, oil prices as well as an increasing environment of uncertainty in the global markets, that pose the challenge to any meaningful recovery," it said.



About 46 per cent of the respondents said the impact of administration improvement measures like no routine filing of appeal cases by the revenue, risk-based audit selection and electronic refund transfers were significant.



On General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), which was introduced for the first time through Finance Act 2013 but its implementation deferred to April 1, 2017, only a 37 per cent said their organisations were ready for its implementation while the other were either not prepared at all or unsure about their preparedness.



"In view of an array of reforms such as demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax, country by country reporting regarding transfer pricing information, etc, the government may consider providing more time to the industry to deal with GAAR," Deloitte said.

Press Trust of India