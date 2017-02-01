In Budget 2017, Jaitley allocates 25.4% higher capex in FY18

Finance Minister on wednesday pegged the capital expenditure in 2017-18 at Rs 3.09 lakh crore, up 25.4 per cent from the estimates of Rs 2.47 lakh crore for the current financial year (FY).

Effectively, the capital expenditure estimated in the for the next FY is 10.7 per cent higher than revised estimates of Rs 2.79 lakh crore for the current FY.

The government has done away with the distinction of Plan and Non-Plan expenditure from April 1, 2017. A new classification of capital and expenditures has been introduced in the General 2017-18.

The expenditure for creating assets have been classified as capital while the recurring expenditures like salaries, power bills and other charges have been termed as in common parlance.

"Plan, non-plan classification of expenditure are done away with in the for 2017-18 to give a holistic picture," Finance Minister said in his speech in on Wednesday.

Jaitley pegged the total expenditure for FY18 at Rs 21.47 lakh crore compared to the and revised estimates of Rs 19.78 lakh crore and Rs 20.14 lakh crore for the current FY, respectively.

For the first time, a consolidated Outcome Budget, covering all Ministries and Departments, is being laid along with other documents, it said.