Focus on Lanning, Perry as India get ready for Australia test

High on confidence after the triumph in South Africa, Indian women's team will be aiming to put up another stellar show against in the three-match ODI series beginning here tomorrow. The series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship in which had defeated in their opening match . boast of a formidable line-up comprising Meg Lanning, all-rounders Ellyse Perry, Elyse Velani, wicketkeeper When the two teams last met, it was a 30-minute mayhem by that turned the fortune of the women's in by 360 degrees. The is likely to be forever indebted to her deputy Harmanpreet for that knock of 171 in semifinals. The women players deservingly got richer after that but Harmanpreet's knock certainly was the catalyst -- a real 'Gamechanger'. "You really can't plan during the first match of the series. They have some really good players like Perry, Lanning and Velani. We have plans for them. We need to get the momentum our way.

Middle-order has been a weakness for us but we are working on it," said vice- Harmanpreet on eve of the match. She was asked about the new central contracts where the elite women players stand to earn Rs 50 lakh per annum. While there have been comparisons that even the lowest men's group (C) is getting double, Harmanpreet seemed least bothered. "Look it is the job of BCCI to look into these matters and we as players have the duty to play well for our country. I believe that if we play well, the riches will follow. We don't have to ask for anything," the newly appointed Punjab Police DSP said. Tushar Arothe, who has played all his first-class for Baroda, opined that the first 40-45 minutes will help the seamers. There are a few areas on which Arothe is working with the women. "We have to improve our fielding and also the contribution of tail-enders. If you all have seen, since I took over, I have ensured that all our tail-enders get to bat at the nets." is out with and Arothe said that Shikha Pandey and Puja Vastrakar will have to shoulder more responsibility in Bengal player's absence. Squads: India: (captain), (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bist, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mona Meshram, Poonam Yadav, Sukanya Parida Australia: (captain), Alyssa Healy, Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ellyse Perry, Elyse Velani, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachel Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Beh Mooney, Belinda Vakarewa,

