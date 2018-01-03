Fog disrupts flight schedule at IGI; govt says monitoring

The today said it was monitoring the situation and trying to bring some improvement in the system performance after flight operations at Delhi's International went for a toss due to the heavy fog in last three days.



As many as 500 flights, both domestic and international, flying into and out of the IGI have been affected since Sunday, when the city witnessed the worst fog of the season.



Today alone, some six flights were cancelled and over 60 delayed due to fog that engulfed the Nearly 40 domestic and 26 international flights were among those delayed."Really sorry for all the delays and inconvenience caused. We have been continuously monitoring the situation and trying to improve system performance," junior civil aviation minister said in a tweet.Sinha also invited suggestions to improve the system performance.His remarks came in response to a tweet by Sanjiv Kapoor, who is the Chief Strategy and of Tata-SIA run Vistara airline, on the "terrible" flight delays atSignificantly, both private operator and airlines had claimed full preparedness to carry out flight operations on their parts ahead of the fog season.According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), general visibility improved to 200 metres at the as compared to zero metres over the past two days.The runway visual range (RVR) was between 800-1000 metres early this morning. This is also an improvement, as RVR was in the range of 50-100 metres in the last two days.Take-offs at require a minimum RVR of 125 metres and landings can take place with a minimum RVR of 50 metres."Operations this morning are normal thus far as visibility at DEL is within minimums, but may change at short notice," Vistara informed passengers on The is also allowing passengers to change or cancel their flight bookings without any penalty."Dear Mr Sinha-Terrible delays yesterday and the day before due to fog on DEL. Entire system thrown out of whack," Kapoor had tweeted earlier.In the tweet he also said that the had allowed free changes and cancels for yesterday and also today."Dear Mr. Sinha, really appreciate your response. Some observations and ideas on potential airport/ATC SOP changes to reduce hours spnt on board by pax and crew awaiting departure turn at times like this, which we will share via email. Thanks for your support. Regards (sic)," Kapoor said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)