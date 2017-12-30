Fog in Delhi, humidity touches 100 pc

Foggy conditions prevailed this morning in the national capital with the minimum being recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.



The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a department official.



Due to the fog the visibility which was recorded at 600 metres at 5.30 AM, which further dropped to 400 metres at 8.30 AM.The office has forecast clear skies for the day."The maximum is expected to hover at 25 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.3 and 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)