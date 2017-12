is to move its embassy in to Jerusalem, has said, following US Donald Trump's controversial lead on the holy city.



After speaking with Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, Morales wrote to Guatemalans on his page that "one of the most important topics was the return of to Jerusalem," from where it is currently located.



"For this reason I am informing you that I have given instructions to the foreign ministry that it start the necessary respective coordination to make this happen," Morales wrote.Guatemala's made the announcement on Christmas Eve, three days after two-thirds of UN member states rejected Trump's decision to have the recognise as Israel's capital.In all, 128 nations voted to maintain the international consensus that Jerusalem's status can only be decided through peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.Only eight countries stood with the in voting no to the resolution held in the UN General Assembly, among them and fellow Central American countryand are both reliant on US funding to improve security in their gang-ridden territories.The two nations are, along with El Salvador, in what is known as the Northern Triangle of Violence, corruption and poverty have made them the main source of illegal migration to the United States, which is giving them USD 750 million to provide better conditions at home.Morales, like Trump, was a television entertainer with no real political experience before becoming of in 2016.On Friday, Morales foreshadowed the decision he was to make regarding Jerusalem, as he defended his government's vote at the UN backing the" is historically pro-Israeli," he told a conference in City."In 70 years of relations, has been our ally," he said."We have a Christian way of thinking that, as well as the of it, has us believing that is our ally and we must support it. Despite us only being nine in the world (in the UN vote), we have the total certainty and conviction that this is the right path."Morales's position has become fragile in recent months because of allegations of corruption against him being investigated by a special UN-backed body working with Guatemalan prosecutors.The ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, had said her country would "take names" of the states opposing its position, and Trump threatened to cut funding to countries "that take our money and then vote against us."Several significant US allies abstained from the UN vote, among them Australia, Canada, andOthers, such as Britain, France, and were in the majority of 128 nations denouncing any unilateral decision to view as Israel's capital.The eight countries on the US side of the vote were: Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, the Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, andFollowing the US decision on Jerusalem, Palestinian said he would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the US, dealing a pre-emptive blow to a new initiative expected by next year.Trump has tasked his Jared Kushner, who had no prior experience in government, with spearheading the complicated peace plan efforts.

