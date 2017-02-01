Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Markets

Highlights of Jaitley's fiscally prudent Budget 2017
Business Standard

Footwear stocks climb 5% on new scheme announcement during Budget address

The govt aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FM Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley with brief case

Footwear stocks gained as much as 5 per cent on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced plans to launch a scheme for the labour intensive leather and footwear sector that will boost its growth and create new jobs.

Shares of Liberty Shoes surged 5 per cent, Mirza International climbed 4.79 per cent, Relaxo Footwears gained 2.96 per cent, Superhouse (2.92 per cent) and Bata India (0.91 per cent) on BSE.

The scheme will be on the lines of the package announced for the textiles sector in June last year.

"A special scheme for creating employment in the textiles sector has already been launched. A similar scheme will be implemented for the leather and footwear sector," Jaitley said.

Indian leather manufacturers are facing tough competition from the Chinese in terms of pricing. The government aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Footwear stocks climb 5% on new scheme announcement during Budget address

The govt aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion

The government aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion Footwear stocks gained as much as 5 per cent on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced plans to launch a scheme for the labour intensive leather and footwear sector that will boost its growth and create new jobs.

Shares of Liberty Shoes surged 5 per cent, Mirza International climbed 4.79 per cent, Relaxo Footwears gained 2.96 per cent, Superhouse (2.92 per cent) and Bata India (0.91 per cent) on BSE.

The scheme will be on the lines of the package announced for the textiles sector in June last year.

"A special scheme for creating employment in the textiles sector has already been launched. A similar scheme will be implemented for the leather and footwear sector," Jaitley said.

Indian leather manufacturers are facing tough competition from the Chinese in terms of pricing. The government aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion. image
Business Standard
177 22

Footwear stocks climb 5% on new scheme announcement during Budget address

The govt aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion

Footwear stocks gained as much as 5 per cent on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced plans to launch a scheme for the labour intensive leather and footwear sector that will boost its growth and create new jobs.

Shares of Liberty Shoes surged 5 per cent, Mirza International climbed 4.79 per cent, Relaxo Footwears gained 2.96 per cent, Superhouse (2.92 per cent) and Bata India (0.91 per cent) on BSE.

The scheme will be on the lines of the package announced for the textiles sector in June last year.

"A special scheme for creating employment in the textiles sector has already been launched. A similar scheme will be implemented for the leather and footwear sector," Jaitley said.

Indian leather manufacturers are facing tough competition from the Chinese in terms of pricing. The government aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion.

image
Business Standard
177 22