Footwear stocks climb 5% on new scheme announcement during Budget address

-
ALSO READBudget 2017: Bonanza for farmers & agriculture, Rs 10 lakh crore allocated Postponement of Budget 2017 won't break secrecy: Deve Gowda Budget 2017: From cash ban to inflation - Jaitley's report card Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2017-18 at 11 am today Arun Jaitley makes veiled reference to Vijay Mallya in Budget speech
Footwear stocks gained as much as 5 per cent on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced plans to launch a scheme for the labour intensive leather and footwear sector that will boost its growth and create new jobs.
Shares of Liberty Shoes surged 5 per cent, Mirza International climbed 4.79 per cent, Relaxo Footwears gained 2.96 per cent, Superhouse (2.92 per cent) and Bata India (0.91 per cent) on BSE.
The scheme will be on the lines of the package announced for the textiles sector in June last year.
"A special scheme for creating employment in the textiles sector has already been launched. A similar scheme will be implemented for the leather and footwear sector," Jaitley said.
Indian leather manufacturers are facing tough competition from the Chinese in terms of pricing. The government aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion.