Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Economy

Budget 2017: Base year for calculating capital gains changed
Business Standard

Budget 2017: For every rupee in govt kitty, 19 paise to come from borrowing

During the next FY, 68 paise will be earned through direct and indirect taxes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Image via shutterstock.com
Photo: shutterstock

For every rupee in the government coffer, 19 paise will come from market borrowing in the financial year (FY) 2017-18 and 18 paise will be spent towards interest payment.

According to the Budget 2017-18 documents presented in Parliament on Wednesday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 68 paise will be earned through direct and indirect taxes during the next FY.

On expenditure side, the biggest component is states' share of taxes and duties at 24 paise and interest payment of 18 paise.

Allocation towards defence has been reduced to 9 paise compared to 10 paise in the current FY.

As the single largest source of revenue, the collection from corporate tax has been pegged at 19 paise as a percentage of every rupee earned.

Similarly, tax mobilisation from service tax has been fixed at 10 paise.

However, income tax mobilisation for the next fiscal has been raised to 16 paise from 14 paise this year.

On indirect tax front, the government will earn 23 paise from excise and customs against 21 paise in the current FY.

The government intends to earn 10 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, while it plans to mobilise 3 paise from non-debt capital receipts.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Budget 2017: For every rupee in govt kitty, 19 paise to come from borrowing

During the next FY, 68 paise will be earned through direct and indirect taxes

During the next FY, 68 paise will be earned through direct and indirect taxes
For every rupee in the government coffer, 19 paise will come from market borrowing in the financial year (FY) 2017-18 and 18 paise will be spent towards interest payment.

According to the Budget 2017-18 documents presented in Parliament on Wednesday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 68 paise will be earned through direct and indirect taxes during the next FY.

On expenditure side, the biggest component is states' share of taxes and duties at 24 paise and interest payment of 18 paise.

Allocation towards defence has been reduced to 9 paise compared to 10 paise in the current FY.

As the single largest source of revenue, the collection from corporate tax has been pegged at 19 paise as a percentage of every rupee earned.

Similarly, tax mobilisation from service tax has been fixed at 10 paise.

However, income tax mobilisation for the next fiscal has been raised to 16 paise from 14 paise this year.

On indirect tax front, the government will earn 23 paise from excise and customs against 21 paise in the current FY.

The government intends to earn 10 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, while it plans to mobilise 3 paise from non-debt capital receipts.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Budget 2017: For every rupee in govt kitty, 19 paise to come from borrowing

During the next FY, 68 paise will be earned through direct and indirect taxes

For every rupee in the government coffer, 19 paise will come from market borrowing in the financial year (FY) 2017-18 and 18 paise will be spent towards interest payment.

According to the Budget 2017-18 documents presented in Parliament on Wednesday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 68 paise will be earned through direct and indirect taxes during the next FY.

On expenditure side, the biggest component is states' share of taxes and duties at 24 paise and interest payment of 18 paise.

Allocation towards defence has been reduced to 9 paise compared to 10 paise in the current FY.

As the single largest source of revenue, the collection from corporate tax has been pegged at 19 paise as a percentage of every rupee earned.

Similarly, tax mobilisation from service tax has been fixed at 10 paise.

However, income tax mobilisation for the next fiscal has been raised to 16 paise from 14 paise this year.

On indirect tax front, the government will earn 23 paise from excise and customs against 21 paise in the current FY.

The government intends to earn 10 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, while it plans to mobilise 3 paise from non-debt capital receipts.

image
Business Standard
177 22