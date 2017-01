Commercial vehicle maker today reported 14.86 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 23.25 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.



The company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 27.31 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, said in a filing.

Income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 708.77 crore as against Rs 833.51 crore in the year-ago period, down 14.96 per cent, it said.