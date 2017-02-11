Ford to spend $1 billion in robotics startup in driverless car quest

Ford is counting on Salesky and Rander to hire about 200 employees during the next year

Motor will spend $1 billion to take over a startup to acquire more of the expertise needed to reach its ambitious goal of having a fully driverless vehicle on the road by 2021.



The big bet announced on Friday comes just a few months after the Pittsburgh startup, Argo AI, was created by two alumni of Carnegie Mellon University's program, Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander.



is counting on Salesky and Rander to hire about 200 employees during the next year while overseeing the development of the technology required for a vehicle without a steering wheel or brake pedals to drive itself. CEO Mark Fields wants the robotic car done by 2021.



The $1 billion investment in Argo will be spread over a five-year period.

AP/PTI