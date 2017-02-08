Easier business rules propel FDI by 60% to $4.68 bn in November

-
ALSO READKey existing initiatives get a Budget boost Ease of doing business ranking may not be reflecting ground reality 12 states on track towards ease of doing business: Sitharaman How does India score well on competitiveness but poorly on ease of doing business? States vie for high score in ease of doing business
-
With the government taking steps to improve ease of doing business and relax regulations, foreign direct investment into the country surged by 60 per cent to $4.68 billion in November 2016.
The FDI stood at $2.93 billion in November 2015.
During the period, India received maximum FDI from Singapore, Mauritius, the UK, the US, the Netherlands and Japan, an official said.
Cumulatively, India attracted $32.49 billion foreign inflows in April-November period of the current fiscal as against $24.81 billion in the same period previous year.
The main sectors which have attracted foreign inflows during the eight months period of 2016-17 include services ($6.69 billion), telecom ($5.47 billion), computer hardware and software ($1.61 billion), electrical equipment ($2 billion) and information & broadcasting ($1.06 billion).
Foreign investments are considered crucial for India, which needs around $1 trillion for overhauling its infrastructure sector such as ports, airports and highways to boost growth.
A strong inflow of foreign investments will help improve the country's balance of payments situation and strengthen the rupee value against other global currencies, especially the US dollar.
To reduce one more layers of approval process, the government in the Budget proposed to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) and further relax the FDI policy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU