Foreigners' detention centre to be set up in Goa

Foreigners will be kept in the detention centre till the procedure to deport them is not completed

has decided to convert the old sub-jail in Mapusa town into a for foreign nationals who violate visa norms.



The state has been asked to renovate the old jail so that the foreigners, who are overstaying in after expiry of their documents, can be lodged there, Superintendent of Police (special branch) Bosco George told reporters yesterday.



"The Mapusa sub-jail, which is currently lying unused after inmates from there were shifted to a correction facility (jail) at Colvale, would be used as the detention centre," George said.



In the absence of such a facility, the foreigners, who are arrested for overstaying, usually secure bail and continue to roam around in the state, another senior police official said.



From 2011 till date, nearly 160 foreigners have been arrested in for overstaying, he said.

Press Trust of India