Forest personnel seize 1500 turtles, arrest three persons

Forest personnel seized around 1,500 turtles and arrested three persons for illegally transporting the animals in Odisha's district today.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of Forest personnel intercepted a van at MPV-60 village under Kalimela forest range area and seized the freshwater turtles, said Divisional Forest Officer (Malkangiri), Samrat Gouda.



Three persons, including one belonging to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, were arrested for smuggling the animals numbering about 1500 from the neighbouring state, he said adding that the van bearing registration number was also seizedThe turtles were being sent to traders in for sale as these animals are in high demand in the market, Forest officials said adding the arrested persons were booked under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and further investigation was on.Earlier, over 350 rare species of turtles, also smuggled from Andhra Pradesh, had been seized in Chitrakonda area of district in June, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)