Forex reserves at new life-time high of $382.53 billion

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion

The country's surged by $576.4 million to touch a new life-time high of $382.53 billion in the week to June 23, helped by a rise in (FCAs), the said.



In the previous week, the reserves had zoomed by $799 million to $381.955 billion.



FCAs, a major component of overall reserves, rose by $580.2 million to $358.664 billion in the reporting week, the central bank said.



Expressed in terms, include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.



Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion.



The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1.5 million to $1.467 billion.



The country's reserve position with the IMF too declined by $2.3 million to $2.303 billion.

Press Trust of India