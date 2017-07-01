TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

50% provisioning reasonable for defaulted loans, says Viral Acharya
Business Standard

Forex reserves at new life-time high of $382.53 billion

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The country's forex reserves surged by $576.4 million to touch a new life-time high of $382.53 billion in the week to June 23, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI said.

In the previous week, the reserves had zoomed by $799 million to $381.955 billion.



FCAs, a major component of overall reserves, rose by $580.2 million to $358.664 billion in the reporting week, the central bank said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1.5 million to $1.467 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF too declined by $2.3 million to $2.303 billion.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Forex reserves at new life-time high of $382.53 billion

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion The country's forex reserves surged by $576.4 million to touch a new life-time high of $382.53 billion in the week to June 23, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI said.

In the previous week, the reserves had zoomed by $799 million to $381.955 billion.

FCAs, a major component of overall reserves, rose by $580.2 million to $358.664 billion in the reporting week, the central bank said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1.5 million to $1.467 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF too declined by $2.3 million to $2.303 billion. image
Business Standard
177 22

Forex reserves at new life-time high of $382.53 billion

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion

The country's forex reserves surged by $576.4 million to touch a new life-time high of $382.53 billion in the week to June 23, helped by a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI said.

In the previous week, the reserves had zoomed by $799 million to $381.955 billion.

FCAs, a major component of overall reserves, rose by $580.2 million to $358.664 billion in the reporting week, the central bank said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1.5 million to $1.467 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF too declined by $2.3 million to $2.303 billion.

image
Business Standard
177 22