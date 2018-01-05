Forget about playing India in near future: Miandad to PCB

Pakistan's former and coach has called on his country's Board to forget about playing in the near future and instead focus on improving the game's structure here.



"They don't want to play with us so be it. Our will not die if we don't play with We should move on and forget about them," Miandad told the media at a function in



The veteran of 124 Tests said there was no need for the PCB to "beg" the for bilateral matches."They haven't played against us since the last 10 years, so what? Has our gone down? no we have done well. The Champions Trophy win is an example. cannot die in We have also survived without international at home since 2009," he pointed out.and have not played bilateral since 2012 owing to political tensions between the two countries after the 2008 terror attacks.The former urged the PCB to manage its finances better."Today the PCB is financially stable but there is a need for proper accountability of where the money that comes from the ICC is spent."There is a need to reduce the administrative expenses of the board and get rid this of advisors, consultants and employees. The PCB can easily function without paying such heavy salaries to an over-sized staff," he said.

