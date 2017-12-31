Former Burkina Faso security minister held in probe

The former in Burkina Faso's transitional has been arrested as part of an investigation into an "attempt to destabilise" the country.



" was arrested this (Friday) morning in connection with an investigation into an attempt to destabilise the state," a told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that it was a "recent" affair.



"For now, he is still being interviewed at the gendarmerie camp," he added.confirmed his arrest, saying: "The (Simon Compaore) has informed us of the investigations that are ongoing and involving"The preliminary inquiry and the investigation continue, and in due course the will be kept informed," he said.According to Dandjinou, "there is an administrative part, and maybe there will be a judicial part".Promoted to in the transitional led by Yacouba Isaac Zida, Barry was removed from office by the a few months later.The transitional was installed after the fall of Blaise Compaore, toppled on October 31, 2014 by a popular uprising after 27 years in power.The dismissal of Barry, considered Zida's right- hand man, was widely seen as a step to appease the army, which said he was "instrumentalising" organisations who demanded reforms, particularly the dissolution of the (RSP).Barry had since set up a defence and security studies centre.

