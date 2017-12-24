Former Gauhati University professor passes away

Academic and litterateur Md Maswood passed away in last night, his family sources



Maswood, a former of Gauhati University, was a recipient of several awards, including Award.



He was of Sahitya Manjari, a literary organisation, and had authored several books, including three anthology of poems.Maswood is survived by two sons and two daughters, the sources said, adding that his last rites was performed this morning.

