JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jammu wakes up to cold morning
Business Standard

Former Gauhati University professor passes away

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Academic and litterateur Md Maswood passed away in Guwahati last night, his family sources

Maswood, a former professor of Gauhati University, was a recipient of several awards, including Michael Madhusudan Award.


He was one of the founders of Sahitya Manjari, a literary organisation, and had authored several books, including three anthology of poems.

Maswood is survived by two sons and two daughters, the sources said, adding that his last rites was performed this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements