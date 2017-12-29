Former Mumbai cricketer Amroliwala is no more

Former cricketer, died here today aged 86.



The authorities at the confirmed that the last rites were scheduled later today.



In a first class career between 1956-57 and '63-64 Amroliwala played 44 games, including 35 in the for the then Association, and amassed 1,782 runs - including two centuries - at an average of 44.55.Primarily a batsman, he also bowled leg spin and grabbed 14 wickets.Amroliwala also played in two Irani Cup games for the then Ranji Champions - the inaugural one in 1959-60 and another in 1962-63 - against the Rest ofHe also played for CM XI, President's XI, Governor's XI, M K Vizianagaram XI and for Tata SC XI in the Moin-ud-Dowla tournament in Hyderabad, which then had first class status.Amroliwala also represented the century-old Parsi cyclists club in the local Kanga League A division in 1950s and 60s.

