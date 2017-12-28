Former village head shot dead in Banda

A former village head was shot dead by some unidentified people at village in Kamasin area here, police said today.



The incident took place last evening when Ramesh Chandra Shukla (45) was returning to his home, they said.



Some unidentified people opened fire on him, killing him on the spot, the police said, adding it appears to be fallout of old enmity.They said a probe in the mater is on, but no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)