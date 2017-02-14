Fortis Healthcare Q3 net profit at Rs 453.29 crore

Company
Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 453.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016-17.

The company had reported net loss of Rs 29.16 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

Its consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 1,133.38 crore for the third quarter of current fiscal, compared with Rs 1,026.52 crore in the year-ago period, Fortis said in a BSE filing.

Fortis Healthcare said results are are not comparable, as the consolidated result includes financial results of FHTL which it had invested in last year.

It has completed acquisition of 51 per cent economic interest in Fortis Hospotel Ltd (FHTL) from RHT.

Fortis Healthcare CEO Bhavdeep Singh said: "Like all other healthcare players, we have been impacted by demonetisation, however we have still continued to grow on most parameters in comparison to last year and the trailing quarter".

During the quarter, revenue of its hospital Business stood at Rs 917.2 crore while revenue from its diagnostics business was at Rs 188 crore.

Fortis Healthcare stock closed 5.25 per cent up at Rs 195.60 on BSE.

