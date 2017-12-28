Four Class X students among five killed as bus hits rickshaw

Four school students and an were killed and three other students were injured when a state-run bus collided with the autorickshaw they were travelling in at Repadu village in district of Andhra Pradesh this morning, police said today.



Poor visibility due to fog apparently caused the mishap in which the state (RTC) bus, on its way to Srisailam, collided head-on with the auto that was carrying the students to school, a said over phone.



The seven Class X students started off as usual in the auto to go to school at Perecherla, when tragedy struck at Repadu village, said to be an accident-prone zone.The students belonged to Vemavaram village."The deceased students have been identified as Gayatri, Renuka, Sailaja and Karthik Reddy and the Dhanraj," the said.The three injured students were shifted to a private hospital in for treatment, a communique from the Health Minister's office said.visited the in Narsaraopet, where bodies of the victims were shifted for post-mortem.Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, and expressed grief over the students' death.Kamineni asked the health department authorities to ensure better for the injured students.Police launched a hunt for the RTC bus driver, who gave a slip after the mishap.RTC visited the accident spot to take stock of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)