Four dead, six wounded in Kabul blast: officials

At least four people were killed and six others wounded in a blast near a mosque and a media outlet in Kabul today, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.
"We do not know the target of the attack, there is a mosque and a media company (nearby)," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.
The health ministry put the death toll at four and six wounded.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
