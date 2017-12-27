Four drug peddlers held in JK

Four alleged drug peddlers, including a resident of Punjab, were arrested along with and intoxicant capsules in and districts, a police said today.



Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, was arrested by police near Bakshi Nagar area of the city last evening, the said.



According to the spokesman, the accused tried to flee but was successfully chased and arrested by the police.He said 3000 intoxicant capsules were seized from his possession, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.In another incident, two more drug peddlers, Neeraj and Pankaj Kumar, were arrested during police checking near Rahya Morh in Vijaypur area of district yesterday.The two accused were also booked under sections of the Act after police seized two grams of from their possession.Also, another drug peddler, was arrested with 50 grams of charas and 88 capsules from Thandi Khuie area of the district, the informed.

