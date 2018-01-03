Four IIFT students get annual package of Rs 95 lakh

With top companies participating in the placement programme at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), four students of the institute were offered an annual package of USD 150,000 (over Rs 95 lakh).



The institute, which comes under the commerce ministry, said as many as seven students were offered compensation of USD 80,000 per annum.



"International placements continued to be strong with 31 international roles being offered to our students," IIFT said in a statement.It said a total of 31 students are placed in international business roles in South America, Thailand, and South-East Asian countries.British Telecom, DBS, Godrej, Hero MotoCorp, Mother Dairy, Shapoorji Pallonji, and recruited students for various domains in their international business streams, it added."The average compensation offered to the IIFT students is Rs 19.23 lakh per annum, with the domestic average standing at Rs 18.27 lakh per annum," it said.

