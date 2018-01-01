Four killed in London New Year knife violence: police

Four young men were stabbed to death in unrelated incidents in on New Year's Eve, while a fifth is in a critical condition in hospital, police said today.



The unusually concentrated spate of violence will add to growing concerns about knife crime in the British capital, which is at its highest level for five years.



At least 80 people were killed in stabbings in in 2017, more than half of them under the age of 25.Detectives launched four separate investigations into the overnight attacks, which took place away from the city centre, where more than 100,000 people had gathered to watch the fireworks.An 18-year-old man was stabbed in Enfield, north London, late last evening, and later died in hospital. Five men have been arrested, police said.Earlier, at around 7.30 pm, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in West Ham in east London, while in Tulse Hill, in the south, a 17-year-old boy was killed at around 10:40 pm.In the early hours of today, a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Old Street, a busy area filled with bars and clubs east of the city centre.A second man in his 20s was hurt in the same incident, and was taken to hospital suffering critical stab injuries."It is heart-breaking that, at a when so many of us are contemplating what lies ahead in 2018, four families are dealing with the grief of losing a loved one to senseless violence and the callous use of knives as lethal weapons,"Police registered almost 12,100 knife attacks in in the year to March 2017, which left more than 4,400 people injured -- the highest figures in five years.A for the said today that 77 people died from knife crime in the city between January 1, 2017, and December 22.In November, Sadiq Khan's office revealed that 40 of those killed since the start of the year were under the age of 25.Khan has launched a major campaign to reduce knife crime, including giving some high-risk schools metal detectors, while the government is also looking into tougher measures for people carrying knives.

