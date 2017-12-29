Four killed in two road accidents in Bihar

Four persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in and districts of since last night.



Two persons, including a woman, were killed when an auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a container due to dense fog today morning, (SDPO) said.



The accident occurred near Mahathu village under Obra police station limits of district.The of the container escaped from the spot.In another accident, two motorcycle-borne youths died on the spot and two youths on another motorcycle were injured when a four-wheeler hit both the bikes on Rajauli-Sirdala road near Kharaund railway station of district last night, police said today.The deceased have been identified as (25) and (24), station SHO Raj Kumar said.While was a resident of Phulwaria village, was a resident of Bhaur village.The injured have been admitted to sadar hospital.The car fled the scene, the SHO said.

