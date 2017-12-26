Four minors raped in separate incidents in UP

Four minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Banda and districts, police said today.



In Pratapgarh, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped yesterday evening by a teenager when her parents were out in the field.



The accused lured the girl for a cycle ride and took her to a secluded place where he raped her.He was later arrested, the police said.In Banda, a 15-year-old girl was abducted and raped several times in Attara area on December 24.An FIR was registered yesterday when the girl managed to flee from the clutches of the abductor, identified as Anirudh, who is still absconding.Another similar incident was reported in the district when a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncleThe accused took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, they said.An FIR has been registered in the matter and probe is on.The accused is absconding, police added.A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two youths at her house in Nagla Bajurg village in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.Two men allegedly entered the girl's room yesterday and took her to the terrace of the house.Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police said that the accused raped the girl at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident."The family members of the victim were asleep in another room when the incident took place," the said, adding efforts are on to nab both the culprits at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)