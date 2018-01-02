Four of family killed as jeep falls into pond in Rajasthan

A skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Rajasthan's district early today morning, killing four members of a family and injuring five people, police said.



The accident occurred shortly after midnight when the lost control of the vehicle while returning to Alwar from Mathura.



Those killed were Indra Jain (38) as well as Pawan Jain (40), his wife (38) and their seven-year-old daughter The five injured are undergoing medical treatment, a said.The bodies of those killed have been handed over to family members after post-mortem.

