Four pilgrims from Kerala killed on way to Tirupati

Four pilgrims from Kerala, including a woman, were killed and six of their relatives injured today after their vehicle rammed a speeding bus at Madhavan Thopu, about 85 km from here, police said. The mishap occurred when the of the pilgrims sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed the private bus coming from the opposite direction while trying to overtake a truck, police said. The pilgrims from Kumbala in Kerala's district were on their way to at Tirumala here. All the injured have been admitted to hospital and their condition is stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)