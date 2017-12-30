Four relatives murdered during birthday party in Peru

Four members of the same family were murdered during a birthday party in Trujillo, Peru, a northeastern city set to welcome the pope in January, police said.



The victims -- three women and a man -- were yesterday celebrating Tomasa Robles' birthday in the garage of a house in Peru's third most populated city, located 500 kilometres north of the capital Lima, when they were shot dead.



Robles, 42, was one of the victims, according to authorities.Police are investigating the murders in relation to the shooting of another man in the same neighbourhood. Bullet casings from both crime scenes were recovered and taken to a laboratory for comparison.is considered a violent city due to drug trafficking activity. It is one of three areas the pope will visit during his visit to from January 18 to 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)