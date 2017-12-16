Freight rates go down on easy availability of trucks

-
Freight rates for the nine-tonne payload section for select destinations were trading down by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital on Saturday fo the lowing excess position of trucks against restricted cargo movements.
Transporters said besides huge position of trucks in the market, less movements of cargo led to the decline in freight rates for some centres.
Delhi to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Goa and Kanpur freight rates moved down by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 57,000, Rs 59,000, Rs 58,000, respectively.
Rates to Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune freight rates also went down by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 82,000, Rs 22,000, Rs 27,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.
