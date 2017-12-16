JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Karnataka HC strikes down 85% pictorial warning rule for tobacco products
Business Standard

Freight rates go down on easy availability of trucks

Transporters said besides huge position of trucks in the market, less movements of cargo led to the decline in freight rates for some centres.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Trucks, goods
.

Freight rates for the nine-tonne payload section for select destinations were trading down by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital on Saturday fo the lowing excess position of trucks against restricted cargo movements.

Transporters said besides huge position of trucks in the market, less movements of cargo led to the decline in freight rates for some centres.


Delhi to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Goa and Kanpur freight rates moved down by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 57,000, Rs 59,000, Rs 58,000, respectively.

Rates to Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune freight rates also went down by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 82,000, Rs 22,000, Rs 27,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 22:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements