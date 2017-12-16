Freight rates go down on easy availability of trucks

Freight rates for the nine-tonne section for select destinations were trading down by Rs 1,000 at the local market in the national capital on Saturday fo the lowing excess position of trucks against restricted movements.



Transporters said besides huge position of trucks in the market, less movements of led to the decline in freight rates for some centres.



to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and freight rates moved down by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 57,000, Rs 59,000, Rs 58,000, respectively.Rates to Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, and freight rates also went down by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 82,000, Rs 22,000, Rs 27,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.