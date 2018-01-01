Fringe Tamil outfit opposes Rajinikanth's entry into politics

Citing Rajinikanth's non-Tamil roots, a fringe outfit has opposed the superstar's entry into politics, saying "only sons of the soil" should govern Tamil Nadu.



"Only sons of the soil should govern the state and we will be opposing him," said.



No major political party in Tamil Nadu, including the and the DMK, has opposed Rajinikanth's entry into on the grounds of his non-Tamil roots.Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, rechristened on screen, was born in on December 12, 1950."There is nothing for him to do here. Sons of the soil are working here based on a constructive action plan," told reporters here."There is no problem in Ayya (Tamil equivalent of sir) acting in 10 more films. However, there is an issue in him becoming minister and governing us," Seeman, noted for his rabble rousing speeches, said yesterday."It is my right to rule my land. I will be a slave if someone else rules... We are not ready to lead a life of slaves."On the view that it is the democratic right of any Indian to start a political party, he sought to know how such a right was being spoken of only inhad yesterday announced his much-speculated entry into politics, saying he would launch a party before the next polls.Espousing a new line of "spiritual politics," the 67- year-old actor, said his yet-to-be named party would contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021.The party would be launched ahead of the state election at "an appropriate time", he told his fans yesterday at the conclusion of a six-day-long photo-session meet.Rajinikanth's announcement evoked mixed reactions, with the ruling and the indicating that the development would not affect them.Sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran and actors Kamal Hassan and welcomed his political debut.

