Fugitive Catalan leader asks Spain to restore his government

Catalonia's former has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his "legitimate "



said via channels from on Saturday that should "recognize the of December 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate of "



Spanish deposed Puigdemont and his cabinet after Catalonia's regional voted in favor of a declaration of independence from the rest of the country in October.But pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week.Puigdemont fled to to avoid a judicial investigation into suspicions of rebellion by him and his He did not say Saturday if he plans to return to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)