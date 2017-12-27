Fukushima operator wins first safety approval since disaster

Japan's nuclear watchdog today gave a formal green light to the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to restart two reactors, the first since the 2011 atomic crisis.



The handed its approval to Co following a month of public hearings, judging that the two reactors the stricter safety standards introduced after the disaster, an NRA told AFP.



The two reactors are situated at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, one of the world's biggest and the largest inLike many other nuclear power plants in the country, the plant in central has been idle since the 2011 meltdown triggered by a tsunami after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake.The tsunami overwhelmed at the in northeastern Japan, causing meltdowns and releasing in the most dangerous nuclear disaster since in 1986.still needs to get local consent to bring the reactors online, which could take years.Ryuichi Yoneyama, who won the local election in 2016 for a four-year term, is known to be cautious about restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa."We will continue explaining to residents" to address their concerns, told AFP.The company "ultimately" hopes to win approval from local authorities, Nakakuki added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)