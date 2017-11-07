Future Retail Q2 net profit at Rs 153 crore

Ltd (FRL) on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 153.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 73.63 crore during the July-September quarter a year-ago.

Total income during the period under review was at Rs 4,509.16 crore against Rs 4,197.93 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, FRL said in a filing.

The company said results of the current financial period are not comparable with the previous year's corresponding period on the account of merger of with it.

Shares of the company were trading 0.77 per cent lower at Rs 522.10 apiece on

