Future Retail Q2 net profit at Rs 153 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Future Retail
Representative image. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 153.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 73.63 crore during the July-September quarter a year-ago.

Total income during the period under review was at Rs 4,509.16 crore against Rs 4,197.93 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, FRL said in a BSE filing.

The company said results of the current financial period are not comparable with the previous year's corresponding period on the account of merger of Heritage Food Retail Ltd with it.

Shares of the company were trading 0.77 per cent lower at Rs 522.10 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 16:45 IST

