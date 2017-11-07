Future Retail Q2 net profit at Rs 153 crore

-
ALSO READFuture Retail looks to expand its neighborhood stores to 4,000 in 3-5 yrs Future Retail: Synergy gains in HyperCity acquisition Future Retail Q1 net jumps two-fold to Rs 148 cr Consolidation is 'inevitable', gaining momentum in retail sector: Analysts Retail stocks land knockout punch on heavyweights
-
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU