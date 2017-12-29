Gadkari flags off cargo movement on Brahmaputra

In a major boost to the inland waterway transport system in the North East, Union Shipping today flagged off cargo movement on the Pandu- route along the



The also said that five bridges will be constructed on the river to ease



The bridges will connect Jorhat with Nematighat, Disangmukh with Tekeliphuta, Louit with Khablu, Numaligarh with Gohpur and North with Guwahati, he explained at the flagging-off ceremony at Island here."Another roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)' ferry service to transfer passengers and vehicles in large numbers will also start here soon," the said.Stating that modern and well-equipped river ports will be established along the banks of the river, the said of cargo through the National Waterway 2 - from in to along the Assam-Bengal border - will reduce logistics cost and save 300The 891-km stretch of between Sadiya in the easternmost part of upper and was declared as the National Waterway-2 in 1988.Sources said the Inland Water Authority of (IWAI) will charge Rs 318 per tonne of cargo from to encourage entrepreneurs and logistic operators to shift to inland waterway from roadalso laid the foundation stone for a new scheme for protection of Island from flood and erosion.The scheme, worth Rs 233.57 crore, was framed by the Board after taking into account the recommendations of a high-level expert committee of the central government.The members of the committee visits the island at least twice a year to monitor anti-erosion measures, official sources said here.As part of the scheme, riverbank revetment work will be carried out with sand- or earth-filled geo bags in 14 locations.district, with an area of 1245 sq km, includes the main Island, a large number of smaller islands, some of which are inhabited, and the River up to its south touching Jorhat and Sibsagar districts.Although measures were taken by the government in the past, the problem of erosion and flood remained largely uncontained, Board sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)