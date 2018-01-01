Gal Gadot, Weinstein most mispronounced words of 2017

She was the most talked about stars with the success of "Wonder Woman" while his name became synonymous with the scandal in Hollywood but and were some of the most difficult to pronounce names of 2017.



" Gadot", "coulrophobia" ( an irrational fear of clowns) and "Weinstein" are among the top mispronounced words of 2017, according to a survey commissioned by the language- learning app Babbel, reported



The company polled professional subtitlers at the US Captioning Company, National Captioning Canada, and the about the words, phrases, and names that folks had a hard time saying on TV.Gadot's name, for example, is pronounced with a soft T ('gah-dott') rather than a silent one.adaptation "It" may have contributed to the popularity of "Coulrophobia". The word is pronounced 'cool- ruh-foh-bee-ah'.Weinstein may have made the mistake of mispronouncing his name, according to some linguists.The producer, who will be forever linked to the biggest scandals and the subsequent movement against it, calls himself 'wine-steen' but the linguists are of the opinion that his name should be pronounced as 'wine-stine'.Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)