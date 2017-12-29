'Game of Ayodhya' maker urges UP govt to ensure its peaceful

The "Game of Ayodhya", Sunil Singh, today urged the to ensure peaceful screening of the movie across the state, a fortnight after some right-wing organizations reportedly protested alleging that it "distorted facts".



Talking to reporters in his hometown Aligarh, Singh said following protests by the Hindu Jagaran Manch and some other right-wing groups, cinema halls in this city had refused to screen the film which was to hit theatres on December 8.



Singh said it was ironic that a special screening of the film would be held at the in on December 30 and 31, adequate security was not being provided for releasing it in Aligarh and some other towns.The film is based on events which took place in December 1992, at the time of the Babri Masjid demolition inWhen contacted, of Police Rajesh Pandey denied that the city police was not cooperating with the filmmaker."The decision not to screen the film in Aligarh was not taken at the instance of the police department, it was entirely the decision of the theater owners. If asked, we will provide adequate security to the theater management," Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)